United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.44. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.