United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $9.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $450.43 on Monday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 84.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 39,284.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.69.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.