Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $528,200.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $543,125.00.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $649,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 295.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.