Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the basic materials company's stock.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

