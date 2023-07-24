Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of UNVR opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $36.03.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
