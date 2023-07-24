Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $54.17 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

