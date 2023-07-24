V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

