Valmont Industries (VMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMI stock opened at $276.01 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $246.49 and a one year high of $353.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

