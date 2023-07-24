Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195,934 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,104,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.57 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

