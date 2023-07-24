Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,236 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

