Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,344,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $307,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $286.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average of $251.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

