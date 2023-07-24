Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $397.49 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.42. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.11.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

