Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 60,912 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.