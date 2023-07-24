Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in AutoZone by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,457.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,479.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,497.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

