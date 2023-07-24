Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

