Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 979,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,156,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MKC opened at $88.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

