Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $408.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,496,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 245,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.