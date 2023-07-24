Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

VSAT stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Viasat has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Research analysts expect that Viasat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $64,376. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

