Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 126,205 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of UGI worth $53,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI Trading Up 0.3 %

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.19%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

