Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $63.34 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 6,613.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Ingevity worth $63,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE NGVT opened at $61.61 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $46.52 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

