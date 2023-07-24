Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $63,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

