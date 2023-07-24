Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of NetApp worth $62,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp Stock Performance

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

