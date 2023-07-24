Vicus Capital Acquires 957 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 78,335 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 476,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

