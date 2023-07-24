Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 4,265 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

