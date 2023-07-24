Vicus Capital Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

