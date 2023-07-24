Vicus Capital Has $244,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

