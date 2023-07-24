Vicus Capital Has $291,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 97,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

