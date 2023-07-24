Vicus Capital Has $512,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $190.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.65.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

