Vicus Capital Has $690,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $259.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $265.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

