Vicus Capital Increases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

