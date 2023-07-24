Vicus Capital Invests $217,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.