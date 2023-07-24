Vicus Capital Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.44 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

