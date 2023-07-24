Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $10,199,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

