Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

