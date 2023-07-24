Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.