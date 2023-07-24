Vicus Capital Sells 64,579 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,579 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,638,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

