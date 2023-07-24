Vicus Capital Takes $268,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.80 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.