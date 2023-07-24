Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.20. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,218,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,026 shares of company stock worth $16,207,518. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965,794 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,080.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

