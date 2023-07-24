Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2,193.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 122,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 225,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Visa stock opened at $239.25 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.