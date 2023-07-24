Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

V opened at $239.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average of $227.47. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

