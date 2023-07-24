Wabash National (WNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.50 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

