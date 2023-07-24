Weatherford International (WFRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $241,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

