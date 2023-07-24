Wedbush Boosts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.22.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John W. Cummings acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $103,536.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,233. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
