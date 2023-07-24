Wells Fargo & Company Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $75.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.