Wells Fargo & Company Trims Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Target Price to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.88.

NYSE:CHH opened at $124.40 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

