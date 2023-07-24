WesBanco (WSBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

WSBC stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.91.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $603,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.