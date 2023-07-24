Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCP. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.21. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2758621 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Vineeta Maguire acquired 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

