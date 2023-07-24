Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $497.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

