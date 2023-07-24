Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 504,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

