Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.40.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

