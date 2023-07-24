WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

WNS opened at $71.40 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,609,000 after purchasing an additional 280,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 236,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 662.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 141,842 shares in the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

